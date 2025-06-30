EcoPebble: Environmentally sustainable concrete products
Anston EcoPebble is a beautiful range of concrete mix designs offering environmental benefits while retaining the strength, durability and aesthetic appeal of luxury concrete. EcoPebble can create pavers, cladding tiles, outdoor seating, planters and more, providing enduring, versatile landscape elements with sustainability benefits.
- Sustainable composition containing 24% of recycled material by weight
- Durable, long-lasting performance providing a valuable investment
- Four beautiful colours applicable to multiple design formats
Overview
Description