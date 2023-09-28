EcoPebble: Environmentally sustainable concrete pavers

Anston EcoPebble pavers offer a wealth of environmental benefits while retaining the strength, durability and aesthetic appeal of a luxury concrete paver, helping designers and specifiers achieve project sustainability goals via the use of local and recycled content.

Locally sourced and crafted in Victoria, Anston's range of EcoPebble products are made with special materials that promote sustainability and the circular economy, including:

Recycled plastic aggregate material, made from post-consumer soft plastic waste - each square metre of paving contains the equivalent of 200 pieces of soft plastic waste.

Manufactured quartz sand, reducing the consumption of virgin sands

Slag, a waste by-product of iron ore production, that allows a 20% reduction of standard cement, creating less CO2 emissions.

Reclaimed rainwater, harvested onsite at our manufacturing premises.

Our EcoPebble mix designs achieve full compliance with the compressive strength, breaking load and slip resistance requirements of the Australian Standards.

The four EcoPebble colours supersede the former Pebble range colours of Char, Hearth, Alloy and Dune, offering the same beautiful exposed aggregate finish with additional environmental benefits. EcoPebble is available across the full Anston suite of architectural concrete products which includes pavers, reinforced pedestal pavers, pool coping, cladding and landscape elements, including spheres and concrete furniture.

Anston concrete products are high quality investments designed to last in the built environment for decades, thus reducing the energy and resources required for replacement. At the end of their long lifespan, Anston EcoPebble products can be recycled for reuse as crushed road base, supporting a circular economy.