EcoBlox & RetainaBlox: Heavy-duty outdoor retaining blocks

Originally developed as a supplementary product line to reduce waste from manufacturing operations, EcoBlox are large-format building blocks made using the excess concrete left over from in-house batching activities. They can be used as ballast blocks or retaining blocks for outdoor walling applications.

