EcoBlox & RetainaBlox: Heavy-duty outdoor retaining blocks
Originally developed as a supplementary product line to reduce waste from manufacturing operations, EcoBlox are large-format building blocks made using the excess concrete left over from in-house batching activities. They can be used as ballast blocks or retaining blocks for outdoor walling applications.
Overview
Large format, versatile concrete blocks for use in retaining walls or as heavy weights
Interlocking design allows blocks to be stacked in a stretcher bond pattern, replicating traditional brickwork
EcoBlox help to reduce excess concrete waste as they are made from leftover concrete, creating a functional product out of industrial waste
RetainaBlox are the same shape as EcoBlox, but are made to order for special projects, achieving a higher quality, uniform product finish.
