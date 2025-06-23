Logo
EcoBlox & RetainaBlox: Heavy-duty outdoor retaining blocks

Originally developed as a supplementary product line to reduce waste from manufacturing operations, EcoBlox are large-format building blocks made using the excess concrete left over from in-house batching activities. They can be used as ballast blocks or retaining blocks for outdoor walling applications.

  • Product checkLarge, versatile blocks for retaining walls or heavy weights.
  • Product checkInterlocking design stacks like traditional brickwork.
  • Product checkEcoBlox use leftover concrete, reducing waste.
  • Product checkRetainaBlox are custom-made for higher quality and finish.
Overview
Description
Features & Benefits

  • Large format, versatile concrete blocks for use in retaining walls or as heavy weights

  • Interlocking design allows blocks to be stacked in a stretcher bond pattern, replicating traditional brickwork

  • EcoBlox help to reduce excess concrete waste as they are made from leftover concrete, creating a functional product out of industrial waste

  • RetainaBlox are the same shape as EcoBlox, but are made to order for special projects, achieving a higher quality, uniform product finish.

Contact
Display AddressMordialloc, VIC

SVC National HQ 38 Japaddy St

1300 287 782
Display AddressThomastown, VIC

SVC Thomastown 2 Chaffey St

03 9460 3813
Display AddressBreakwater, VIC

SVC Geelong 10 Reeves Ct

1300 287 782
