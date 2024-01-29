Maximise your energy efficiency of climate-controlled facilities. Whether it be a cold storage/freezer warehouse, food production facility or pharmaceutical warehouse, the EBS THERMOspeed door is the ideal cost-effective solution.

With its high thermal insulating properties and one of the fastest opening speeds in the industry, the THERMOspeed® high-speed insulated freezer doors substantially reduce energy costs and have proven to be a very cost-effective, reliable solution for deep-freeze environments.

THERMOspeed® doors come in two options:

THERMOspeed® EVO2 HDF for internal openings

THERMOspeed® EXT HDF for external openings

KEY BENEFITS

REDUCE OPERATIONAL COSTS AND SAVE ENERGY

Thanks to the high thermal insulation (U-Value (DIN 4701): 0.9 W/m²K.), the THERMOspeed® high-speed insulated freezer doors maintain thermal integrity in temperatures ranging from -35°C to +95°C and do not require blowers.

Minimize the amount of air that escapes every time the door opens and prevent icing up in freezer environments with our record opening speed of up to 2.8 m/s.

REDUCE EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH DAMAGED DOORS

Highly flexible and robust PE foam material makes the THERMOspeed® HDF freezer door curtain both rigid to resist drafts and negative pressures, and flexible to be pushed out of tracks to withstand the impact from a forklift collision.

The THERMOspeed® high-speed insulated door modular curtain design allows for cost-efficient, quick repairs of the damaged panels.

ENSURE A HIGH STANDARD OF SAFETY

Lower your personnel’s risk of injury with the THERMOspeed® HDF high-speed insulated freezer door standard safety features.

Light curtains

Fall protection guard

Emergency chain haul

We can further enhance safety with optional electronic contact strips and snap-lock guides (THERMOspeed® HDF EXT only).

TRUST THE GERMAN QUALITY

Rely on the precise engineering, durability and reliability of EBS thermal-efficient doors designed in Germany with electronics and motors made in Germany by GfA-Elektromaten.

TECHNICAL DETAILS:

U-Value (DIN 4701): 0.9 W/m²K.

Thickness of the thermal panel: 30 mm

Temperature range: -35°C to +95°C

Standard opening: 3000 mm x 5500 mm, maximum size up to 6000 mm x 6000 mm

Opening speed: up to 2.2 m/s

Standard safety features: light curtains, fall protection guard and emergency chain haul system.

Colour: Grey (other colour options possible upon request)

For further information please visit EBS’ website at www.ebssolutions.com.au or email us on darren@ebssolutions.com.au . Our toll free number is 1800 877 888.

