EasyLap™ Panel cladding is a pre-primed fibre cement sheet with a shiplap edge vertical joint along the two long edges. It's finished with site-applied roll-on textured acrylic paint to create a rendered look with a subtle vertical joint. Lightweight but durable, EasyLap cladding is the most easily installed and cost-effective broadwall, textured-cladding solution. Easylap cladding is suitable for use as an external wall in detached residential, multi-residential and non-residential applications where broadwall cladding is required on either timber or light gauge steel frames.