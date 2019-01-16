Logo
James Hardie EasyLap� Panel Blue
James Hardie EasyLap� Panel Blue Grey
James Hardie EasyLap� Panel Corner House
James Hardie EasyLap� Panel Cream
James Hardie EasyLap� Panel Homes
James Hardie EasyLap� Panel Houses
James Hardie EasyLap� Panel Pool
James Hardie EasyLap� Panel White

EasyLap™ Panel

Last Updated on 16 Jan 2019

EasyLap™ Panel

Last Updated on 16 Jan 2019

EasyLap™ Panel cladding is a pre-primed fibre cement sheet with a shiplap edge vertical joint along the two long edges. It's finished with site-applied roll-on textured acrylic paint to create a rendered look with a subtle vertical joint. Lightweight but durable, EasyLap cladding is the most easily installed and cost-effective broadwall, textured-cladding solution.

Description

EasyLap™ Panel cladding is a pre-primed fibre cement sheet with a shiplap edge vertical joint along the two long edges. It's finished with site-applied roll-on textured acrylic paint to create a rendered look with a subtle vertical joint. Lightweight but durable, EasyLap cladding is the most easily installed and cost-effective broadwall, textured-cladding solution. Easylap cladding is suitable for use as an external wall in detached residential, multi-residential and non-residential applications where broadwall cladding is required on either timber or light gauge steel frames.

Display AddressRosehill, NSW

10 Colquhoun Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCarol Park, QLD

1-35 Cobalt Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCavan, SA

25 Sharp Court

13 11 03
Display AddressWaverley, TAS

4-14 Waverley Rd

13 11 03
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Warehouse 6, 33 Fitzgerald Road

13 11 03
Display AddressForrestfield, WA

5 Harrison Road

13 11 03
