Eco-friendly, invisible drainage solutions

Introducing our new invisible drainage solution EasyDRAIN™ Edge. Edge is an architecturally designed, drainage system that is installed under the surface and works seamlessly with tiles and pavers of all heights which creates a completely concealed finish.

Made in Australia from 100% recycled plastics, EasyDRAIN™ Edge is rust free and creates new landscaping opportunities for patios, swimming pools, balconies and other outdoor areas without compromising on water collection needs.

Shortlisted in the 2020 Sustainability Awards - find out more about our new eco-friendly invisible drainage solution:

Features and benefits: