Everhard EasyDRAIN Edge Outdoor Decking Garden
Everhard EasyDRAIN Edge Outdoor Pool
Everhard EasyDRAIN Edge Outdoor Pool Patio
Everhard EasyDRAIN Edge Product Showcase
Eco-friendly, invisible drainage solutions

Last Updated on 06 Apr 2020

Introducing our new invisible drainage solution EasyDRAIN™ Edge. Edge is an architecturally designed, drainage system that is installed under the surface and works seamlessly with tiles and pavers of all heights which creates a completely concealed finish.

Overview
Description

Introducing our new invisible drainage solution EasyDRAIN™ Edge. Edge is an architecturally designed, drainage system that is installed under the surface and works seamlessly with tiles and pavers of all heights which creates a completely concealed finish.

Made in Australia from 100% recycled plastics, EasyDRAIN™ Edge is rust free and creates new landscaping opportunities for patios, swimming pools, balconies and other outdoor areas without compromising on water collection needs.

Shortlisted in the 2020 Sustainability Awards - find out more about our new eco-friendly invisible drainage solution:

Features and benefits:

  • EasyDRAIN™ Edge is installed under the surface and integrated with your tiles/pavers. The system has been designed to work with pavers and tiles of all heights, this eliminates the need for cutting down these components to size, which causes wastage and additional labour costs
  • Polymer is a cost effective material making EasyDRAIN™ Edge an economical system to suit any landscape project and budget
  • Recommended for low rainfall areas including patios, swimming pools, balconies, cafes and other alfresco courtyards
  • Made to withstand Australian conditions making it ideal for pools, coastal areas and other areas affected by salt water
  • Designed with cleaning and access to the drain in mind. The access pit allows quick and easy entrance into the system to remove debris that can impact drainage performance
  • Designed for access and mobility, EasyDRAIN™ Edge can be converted into an accessible system using the heel friendly insert. Our system adheres to industry standards AS1428
  • Made from UV stabilised recycled polymer, this protects the products against degradation from UV rays and extends the lifespan of the product, reducing the need for replacements
  • Proudly manufactured in Australia

EasyDRAIN™

3.64 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGeebung, QLD

Queensland Head Office 454 Newman Road

07 3637 6444
Display AddressGlenorchy, TAS

Tasmania Office 2B Knoll Street

(03) 6273 3455
Office AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales Branch 464 Victoria Street

(02) 8706 2799
Office AddressBrendale, QLD

Queensland Warehouse 25 Robertson Road

131 926
Postal AddressDandenong, VIC

Victorian Branch 11 - 13 Claredale Road

(03) 9771 7344
Postal AddressForrestdale, WA

Perth Branch 28 Haydock Street

(08) 9417 8222
