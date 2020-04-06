Eco-friendly, invisible drainage solutions
Introducing our new invisible drainage solution EasyDRAIN™ Edge. Edge is an architecturally designed, drainage system that is installed under the surface and works seamlessly with tiles and pavers of all heights which creates a completely concealed finish.
Overview
Made in Australia from 100% recycled plastics, EasyDRAIN™ Edge is rust free and creates new landscaping opportunities for patios, swimming pools, balconies and other outdoor areas without compromising on water collection needs.
Shortlisted in the 2020 Sustainability Awards - find out more about our new eco-friendly invisible drainage solution:
Features and benefits:
- EasyDRAIN™ Edge is installed under the surface and integrated with your tiles/pavers. The system has been designed to work with pavers and tiles of all heights, this eliminates the need for cutting down these components to size, which causes wastage and additional labour costs
- Polymer is a cost effective material making EasyDRAIN™ Edge an economical system to suit any landscape project and budget
- Recommended for low rainfall areas including patios, swimming pools, balconies, cafes and other alfresco courtyards
- Made to withstand Australian conditions making it ideal for pools, coastal areas and other areas affected by salt water
- Designed with cleaning and access to the drain in mind. The access pit allows quick and easy entrance into the system to remove debris that can impact drainage performance
- Designed for access and mobility, EasyDRAIN™ Edge can be converted into an accessible system using the heel friendly insert. Our system adheres to industry standards AS1428
- Made from UV stabilised recycled polymer, this protects the products against degradation from UV rays and extends the lifespan of the product, reducing the need for replacements
- Proudly manufactured in Australia
