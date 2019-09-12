The Earthwool® Wall batt range includes a selection of R-values to provide builders, designers, installers the opportunity to choose the best thermal performance for their project. Earthwool® Wall batt will also absorb the transfer of unwanted sound from outside to inside the building. In addition to sound absorption, Earthwool® Wall batt will improve the thermal comfort and energy efficiency of the building in which it has been installed thus keeping it cool in summer and warm in winter.

The super-soft and easy to handle benefits of Earthwool® have been further enhanced with TwinTech®. TwinTech® heralds another advancement insulation manufacture - the dual forming technique ensures there is a smooth finish on both sides of the insulation, which improves product handling and appearance. Earthwool® is made using up to 80% recycled glass and with ECOSE® Technology, a sustainable, bio-based binder that contains no added formaldehyde.

Earthwool® Benefits:

TwinTech® - smooth finish on both sides

High thermal performance - year round comfort

Sound absorbing

Non-combustible

Saves energy - lower energy bills

No added formaldehyde

Soft to handle and install

50 year warranty

Compression packed - more product per pack

Odourless

Earthwool® Certifications: