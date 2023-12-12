Earthwool® glasswool FloorShield underfloor batt is manufactured from durable silicone coated glasswool and is faced with an ECOSE® glass veil, providing a wind-wash barrier. The wind-wash barrier provides protection from air movement under the floor to ensure the insulation will perform as per the stated the R-value*. Earthwool® glasswool FloorShield underfloor batt will improve the thermal comfort and energy efficiency of the building in which it has been installed thus keeping it cool in summer and warm in winter.

The super-soft and easy to handle benefits of Earthwool® have been further enhanced with TwinTech®. TwinTech® heralds another advancement insulation manufacture - the dual forming technique ensures there is a smooth finish on both sides of the insulation, which improves product handling and appearance. Earthwool® glasswool is made using up to 80% recycled glass and with ECOSE® Technology, a sustainable, bio-based binder that contains no added formaldehyde.

Enhanced moisture resistance with DriTherm® technology. Earthwool® insulation is silicone treated, which provides moisture resistance for 50 years.

*BRANZ research has shown the impact of wind-wash on exposed sub-floor insulation can reduce the thermal performance by 25%. Source: https://www.buildmagazine.org.nz/index.php/articles/show/wind-and-floor-insulation

Earthwool® Benefits:

TwinTech® - smooth finish on both sides

High thermal performance - year round comfort

Wind-wash barrier - protection from air movement

Sound absorbing

Saves energy - lower energy bills

No added formaldehyde

Soft to handle and install

Friction fit

Compression packed - more product per pack

Odourless

Earthwool® Certifications: