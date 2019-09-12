Logo
Earthwool® Ceiling Batt

Last Updated on 12 Sep 2019

The Earthwool® Ceiling batt range includes a selection of R-values to provide builders, designers, installers the opportunity to choose the best thermal performance for their project. Earthwool® Ceiling batt will improve the thermal comfort and energy efficiency of the building in which it has been installed thus keeping it cool in summer and warm in winter.

Overview
Description

The super-soft and easy to handle benefits of Earthwool® have been further enhanced with TwinTech®. TwinTech® heralds another advancement insulation manufacture - the dual forming technique ensures there is a smooth finish on both sides of the insulation, which improves product handling and appearance.

Earthwool® Ceiling batt is made using up to 80% recycled glass and with ECOSE® Technology, a sustainable, bio-based binder that contains no added formaldehyde.

Earthwool® Benefits:

  • TwinTech® - smooth finish on both sides
  • High thermal performance - year round comfo
  • Sound absorbing
  • Non-combustible
  • Saves energy - lower energy bills
  • No added formaldehyde
  • Soft to handle and install
  • 50 year warranty
  • Compression packed - more product per pack
  • Odourless

Earthwool® Certifications:

  • BRANZ Appraised - provides confidence in product testing
  • CodeMark Certified - compliance with the NCC
  • EUCEB certified – bio-soluble material
  • Eurofins Indoor Air Comfort Gold Standard - low VOC certification
  • Certifire AS1530.1 Non-combustible certification
  • Global GreenTag GreenRate™ Level A certified
  • Declare Red List Free certification

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Knauf Insulation Earthwool Ceiling Batts Datasheet

654.46 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Knauf Insulation Earthwool Ceiling Batts Installation Instruction

137.36 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Knauf Insulation Earthwool Ceiling Batts Warranty

62.94 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCannon Hil, QLD

Head Office 23 Corporate Drive

07 3393 7300
Display AddressCannon Hill, QLD

PO Box PO Box 244

07 3393 7300
