DYNAMax is a high strength concrete that combines traditional strength, performance and quality properties with technical, innovation and service solutions to help you dematerialise your project. When you choose DYNAMax, you get a team of technical experts and a comprehensive service backed by Holcim’s global experience in getting the job done. With less material needed, DYNAMax has the capability to help you achieve your sustainability goals.

DYNAMax can be used in a range of applications such as: DYNAMax is 60-100+MPa concrete with a range of additional extras:

Self compacting, Piling, Precast, Post tension, Core and columns, Foundations, Larger spans.