Welcome to DuSpec+, the online resource centre for Specifiers and Trade Professionals.

Designed with you in mind, DuSpec+ provides quick, easy access to up-to-date technical product information across our market-leading brands all in one convenient place.

Whether searching interior and exterior decorative paint, texture coatings, powder coatings, timber coatings, waterproofing or steel coatings, DuSpec+ has you covered.

Simple and free, register now to start enjoying the benefits of DuSpec+:

Instantly view, download and share Product Datasheets and Safety Datasheets (SDS’s).

Search, download and specify System Specifications.

Access to Project Library of prepared industry specific Project Specifications.

Project Builder template combining richly detailed Datasheet and Specification information with dynamic imagery and contemporary design.

My Projects workspace to manage your proposals.



Make project specification easy and rewarding.