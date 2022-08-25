DuSpec+
Last Updated on 25 Aug 2022
Welcome to DuSpec+, the online resource centre for Specifiers and Trade Professionals. Designed with you in mind, DuSpec+ provides quick, easy access to up-to-date technical product information across our market-leading brands all in one convenient place.
Overview
Whether searching interior and exterior decorative paint, texture coatings, powder coatings, timber coatings, waterproofing or steel coatings, DuSpec+ has you covered.
Simple and free, register now to start enjoying the benefits of DuSpec+:
- Instantly view, download and share Product Datasheets and Safety Datasheets (SDS’s).
- Search, download and specify System Specifications.
- Access to Project Library of prepared industry specific Project Specifications.
- Project Builder template combining richly detailed Datasheet and Specification information with dynamic imagery and contemporary design.
- My Projects workspace to manage your proposals.
Make project specification easy and rewarding.