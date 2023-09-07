Dulux Wash&Wear® +PLUS includes Wash&Wear® performance PLUS extra protection

Protection +PLUS when you need it

Not all paint projects are the same. We know that everyone wants washable walls, but lots of projects also have other special requirements. Perhaps there’s exposure to extreme wear and tear, humid or damp environments, or even covering dark colours. In these cases you want Wash&Wear performance, plus extra protection. This is what you get with the Wash&Wear +PLUS range of high performance paints.

Wash&Wear® +PLUS Anti-Bac is a whole-of-home, washable paint that has been developed to resist the growth of bacteria and mould on walls, which may trigger asthma and allergy symptoms. And because it contains Barrier Technology, it has all the washability and durability performance of Wash&Wear Low Sheen, and provides a seven year guarantee against mould growth.**

Wash&Wear® +PLUS Kitchen&Bathroom is made with Barrier Technology, fortified with a powerful mould-inhibitor. This gives ultimate washability and lasting protection to rooms with damp or humid conditions such as kitchens, bathrooms and laundries. 10 year guarantee against mould growth. Available in Low Sheen or Semi Gloss.**

Wash&Wear® +PLUS Super Hide is a hard-wearing, washable surface formed by Wash&Wear’s exclusive Barrier Technology is boosted with high levels of concentrated titanium pigment. This maximises block-out strength for ultimate hiding power. Two coats cover over any colour.