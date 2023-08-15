Logo
Dulux Professional Steriguard Interior 15L
Dulux Professional Steriguard Interior Ultra Hardnr
Dulux Professional Steriguard INT LS 10L
Dulux Professional Steriguard Ultra
Dulux Professional® SteriGuard® is a range of premium specialty paint products designed to assist in the protection against mould and bacteria

Last Updated on 15 Aug 2023

Dulux Professional® SteriGuard® Durable Acrylic Low Sheen is a premium, interior water-based product with low odour and low VoC, that is hard-wearing, durable, stain resistant and easy to clean. It helps assist in the protection against mould and mildew growth.

Description

Dulux Professional® SteriGuard® Durable Acrylic Low Sheen is a premium, interior water-based product with low odour and low VoC, that is hard-wearing, durable, stain resistant and easy to clean. It helps assist in the protection against mould and mildew growth. Ideal for high traffic environments and where washing and hygiene are important. Complies with the requirements for the Indoor Environment Quality credit in Green Star Australia rating tools.

Dulux Professional® SteriGuard® Water Based Enamel is a premium, hard wearing interior/exterior water-based enamel that helps assist in the protection against mould and bacteria to keep surfaces clean and help maintain good indoor air quality. Ideal for high traffic environments and where washing and hygiene are important.

Dulux Professional® SteriGuard® Ultra is a two-part, low odour, low VoC, durable polyurethane that when mixed, uses Bayhydrol® water-based technology from Covestro to produce an ultra-tough interior finish designed to protect against mould and mildew growth, helping to keep surfaces clean and help maintain good interior air quality. Ideal for high traffic environments and where washing and hygiene are important.

