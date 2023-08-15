Dulux envirO2™: The environmental choice

At Dulux, we’re committed to providing more eco-conscious and sustainable products. Our Dulux envirO₂™ range offers premium quality and environmentally responsible options when it comes to all of your painting needs.

Features and benefits:

Low odour - Ensure that occupants can move in and enjoy their new home sooner.

Very low VOC <1g/L - Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) impact indoor air quality which relates to the health and comfort of the occupants. envirO₂ is a very low VOC paint, making it less harmful to our health andenvironment. The entire envirO₂ range has <1g/L VOC*

Helps prevent mould growth - envirO₂'s interior and ceiling formulations help prevent mould growth which can cause the paint coating to discolour and break down. The mould spores can also have the portential to cause health problems if inhaled.

Washable & stain resistant - Dulux envirO₂ Interior has been tested for high levels of washability and stain resistance to ensure it goes the distance.

*Very Low VOC <1g/L VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) untinted and when tinted with Dulux Decorama tinters. VOC content is calculated in accordance with APAS Australian Testing Standards. Visit apas.gov.au for further information.

The Dulux envirO₂™ range is suitable for all interior living areas and Green Star, WELL, LEED, LBC building projects.