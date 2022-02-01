Logo
Dulux Acratex
Dulux Acratex provides high-build facade coating systems for residential and commercial projects. Our render coatings and external cladding solutions add style, protection and durability to diverse construction and maintenance projects.

Dulux Acratex provides high-build facade coating systems for residential and commercial projects. Our render coatings and external cladding solutions add style, protection and durability to diverse construction and maintenance projects.

