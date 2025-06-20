Ductile iron access covers offering robust protection

SVC’s ductile iron access covers suit a range of civil applications and comply with AS3996:2019 in Classes B and D. Load-tested and featuring bolt-down security, they’re designed for concrete infill and available as raw or pre-encased units to reduce installation time.

Encasements use up to 35% recycled materials Airtight fit for security and leak prevention