Ductile iron access covers offering robust protection
SVC’s ductile iron access covers suit a range of civil applications and comply with AS3996:2019 in Classes B and D. Load-tested and featuring bolt-down security, they’re designed for concrete infill and available as raw or pre-encased units to reduce installation time.
Overview
Description
Features & Benefits
- Load-tested and compliant with AS3996:2019 in Classes B and D
- Concrete infilled and encased options available, unlocking significant time savings during installation
- Concrete encasements contain up to 35% supplementary cementitious material (fly ash & slag), reducing carbon emissions
- Airtight once fitted, providing robust security and preventing leakage
Contact
