Ductile iron access covers offering robust protection

SVC’s ductile iron access covers suit a range of civil applications and comply with AS3996:2019 in Classes B and D. Load-tested and featuring bolt-down security, they’re designed for concrete infill and available as raw or pre-encased units to reduce installation time.

  • Product checkAS3996:2019 Class B & D compliant
  • Product checkConcrete infill/encased options for faster install
  • Product checkEncasements use up to 35% recycled materials
  • Product checkAirtight fit for security and leak prevention
Overview
Description
Features & Benefits
  • Load-tested and compliant with AS3996:2019 in Classes B and D
  • Concrete infilled and encased options available, unlocking significant time savings during installation
  • Concrete encasements contain up to 35% supplementary cementitious material (fly ash & slag), reducing carbon emissions
  • Airtight once fitted, providing robust security and preventing leakage
Contact
Display AddressMordialloc, VIC

SVC National HQ 38 Japaddy St

1300 287 782
Display AddressThomastown, VIC

SVC Thomastown 2 Chaffey St

03 9460 3813
Display AddressBreakwater, VIC

SVC Geelong 10 Reeves Ct

1300 287 782
