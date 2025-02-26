Logo
Stormtech 120SCSAR Drain Hero
Stormtech 120SCSMND Drainage Systems
Stormtech 120SCSPAS Drainage
Stormtech 120SCSPPS Silver Grates
Stormtech 120SCSPS Grates
Stormtech 120SCSTi Bathroom Drain
Stormtech 120SCSTi Detail
Stormtech 120SCSTi Detail Screen Not Included
Stormtech 120SCSTi Drain
Stormtech 120SCSTR Silver
Dual-sided drain with shower screen support

Last Updated on 26 Feb 2025

Stormtech delivers an exclusive bathroom innovation with the new 120SCS Linear Drain featuring integrated support for glass shower screens. This unique, patented design allows surface water to drain from both sides of the shower screen for perfect floor draining. Manufactured in Australia, from marine grade stainless steel.

Overview
Description

Stormtech delivers an exclusive bathroom innovation with the new 120SCS Linear Drain featuring integrated support for glass shower screens. This unique, patented design allows surface water to drain from both sides of the shower screen for perfect floor draining.

Manufactured in Australia, from marine grade stainless steel, Stormtech’s Shower Screen Support is available
in our complete range of grate styles and colour finishes.

Choose our 120SCS Made-to-Length units or talk to us about custom specifications to suit
your requirements.

Features and benefits:

  • Integrated Shower Screen Support
  • Dual-sided shower screen drainage
  • Rapid, easy installation
  • Adds Bathroom Design Flexibility
  • Exceeds Australian Standards

Available in Stormtech's exclusive range of designer grates and tile inserts with natural stainless steel finish, or a luxurious electroplate or powder coat.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
120SCS Shower Screen Support

3.34 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stormtech Brochure 2023

1.96 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stormtech Product Guide 2023

12.42 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSouth Nowra, NSW

22 Norfolk Avenue

02 4423 1989
