Dual-sided drain with shower screen support

Stormtech delivers an exclusive bathroom innovation with the new 120SCS Linear Drain featuring integrated support for glass shower screens. This unique, patented design allows surface water to drain from both sides of the shower screen for perfect floor draining.

Manufactured in Australia, from marine grade stainless steel, Stormtech’s Shower Screen Support is available

in our complete range of grate styles and colour finishes.

Choose our 120SCS Made-to-Length units or talk to us about custom specifications to suit

your requirements.

Features and benefits:

Integrated Shower Screen Support

Dual-sided shower screen drainage

Rapid, easy installation

Adds Bathroom Design Flexibility

Exceeds Australian Standards



Available in Stormtech's exclusive range of designer grates and tile inserts with natural stainless steel finish, or a luxurious electroplate or powder coat.