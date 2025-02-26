Dual-sided drain with shower screen support
Last Updated on 26 Feb 2025
Stormtech delivers an exclusive bathroom innovation with the new 120SCS Linear Drain featuring integrated support for glass shower screens. This unique, patented design allows surface water to drain from both sides of the shower screen for perfect floor draining. Manufactured in Australia, from marine grade stainless steel.
Overview
Stormtech delivers an exclusive bathroom innovation with the new 120SCS Linear Drain featuring integrated support for glass shower screens. This unique, patented design allows surface water to drain from both sides of the shower screen for perfect floor draining.
Manufactured in Australia, from marine grade stainless steel, Stormtech’s Shower Screen Support is available
in our complete range of grate styles and colour finishes.
Choose our 120SCS Made-to-Length units or talk to us about custom specifications to suit
your requirements.
Features and benefits:
- Integrated Shower Screen Support
- Dual-sided shower screen drainage
- Rapid, easy installation
- Adds Bathroom Design Flexibility
- Exceeds Australian Standards
Available in Stormtech's exclusive range of designer grates and tile inserts with natural stainless steel finish, or a luxurious electroplate or powder coat.