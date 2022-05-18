Our new Dryers range has been created to help get your client’s laundry from dirty to done, regardless of the weather report. Available in Heat Pump, Vented and Condenser, and in varying capacities to suit your client’s household size, budget needs.

Intuitive, efficient drying

The innovative Heat Pump System is kind to clothes and energy bills. Designed for increased energy efficiency and exceptional performance, our 7-star energy rated dryers uses significantly less energy compared to our standard condenser and gently dries clothes at a lower temperature. SensorDry technology detects when a load is dry enough and ends the cycle instead of just running on a set time, so that you end up with undamaged laundry that’s not been over-dried.

Easy folding

Extra Anticrease extends the anti-crease phase by 60 minutes at the end of the drying cycle. This function reduces creases. The laundry can be removed during the anti-crease phase.

Delicates protected

Our Dryer’s low/low setting – low on tumble and low on heat – means delicates are protected.

Quick and consistent drying

Our reverse tumbling action switches directions between clockwise and anti-clockwise so loads dry quickly and evenly.