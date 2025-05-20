Logo
Magazine
|
|
Advertise
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Ricky Richards
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Ricky Richards Dreamscape W Hotel
Ricky Richards Dreamscape W Hotel Close Up
Ricky Richards Dreamscape W Hotel Wardrobe
Ricky Richards Dreamscape W Hotel Printable Wall Covering Roll
Ricky Richards Dreamscape Printable Wall Covering Cafe
Ricky Richards Dreamscape Printable Wall Coverings
Ricky Richards Dreamscape Printable Wall Covering Gym
Ricky Richards Dreamscape Printable Wall Coverings Chinese Restaurant
Ricky Richards Dreamscape Printable Wall Coverings Asian Restaurant
Ricky Richards Dreamscape Printable Wall Covering
Ricky Richards Dreamscape Novalon Printable Wall Coverings - 2
Ricky Richards Dreamscape Novalon Printable Wall Coverings
Ricky Richards Dreamscape W Hotel
Ricky Richards Dreamscape W Hotel Close Up
Ricky Richards Dreamscape W Hotel Wardrobe
Ricky Richards Dreamscape W Hotel Printable Wall Covering Roll
Ricky Richards Dreamscape Printable Wall Covering Cafe
Ricky Richards Dreamscape Printable Wall Coverings
Ricky Richards Dreamscape Printable Wall Covering Gym
Ricky Richards Dreamscape Printable Wall Coverings Chinese Restaurant
Ricky Richards Dreamscape Printable Wall Coverings Asian Restaurant
Ricky Richards Dreamscape Printable Wall Covering
Ricky Richards Dreamscape Novalon Printable Wall Coverings - 2
Ricky Richards Dreamscape Novalon Printable Wall Coverings

Dreamscape: Printable wall coverings perfect for hospitality, education and commercial

Dreamscape by Ricky Richards offers durable, printable wall coverings ideal for commercial and residential spaces. With high-impact visuals, scuff resistance, and a sustainable option, it transforms any wall into a creative, lasting statement for any environment.

  • Product checkDurable Commercial-Grade Finish
  • Product checkCreative Flexibility for Any Space
  • Product checkEco-Friendly Option Available
Overview
Description

Create the ultimate mood and atmosphere with Dreamscape printable wall coverings from Ricky Richards

Dreamscape from Ricky Richards is Commerical grade printable wall coverings that are built to last! Create the ultimate design to enrich environments in the Hospitality, Education, Healthcare industries or even a kid’s room at home!

The key reasons to specify Dreamscape against the rest:

  • The ultimate addition to any wall of any building – Your imagination is matched by Dreamscape. From corporate to art to inspiration, Dreamscape can print it all
  • Make an impact on any wall space – Residential or Commerical
  • Heavy duty and built to last
  • Scuff and tear resistant – Durable and long lasting
  • Sustainable option called Terralon – Made of recycled content, plastiser free and phalate free

Applications Dreamscape wall coverings can be used:

  • Residential – Bedrooms, Kids nurseries or and room that needs an enhanced environment
  • Hospitality – Hotels, Restaurants, Bars
  • Education – Childcare centres, Schools
  • Healthcare – Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Medical Centres
  • Sport – Gyms, Yoga studios, Sporting venues
  • Commercial – Offices, Lunchrooms
  • Entertainment – Cinemas, Theatres, Museums

Some amazing places Dreamscape has been used in Australia and globally

  • W Hotel Sydney – Dreamscape used in rooms and throughout hotel
  • NFL HQ in the USA
  • Linkedin HQ in the USA
  • Hungry Jacks and PF Changs restaurant chain across Australia

 

Downloads
Brochure
Dreamscape Product Brochure

3.03 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney Olympic Park NSW Australia, 2127, NSW

Level 1, Quad 2, Suite 1.04, 6 Parkview Drive

1300 742 597
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap