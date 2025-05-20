Create the ultimate mood and atmosphere with Dreamscape printable wall coverings from Ricky Richards

Dreamscape from Ricky Richards is Commerical grade printable wall coverings that are built to last! Create the ultimate design to enrich environments in the Hospitality, Education, Healthcare industries or even a kid’s room at home!

The key reasons to specify Dreamscape against the rest:

The ultimate addition to any wall of any building – Your imagination is matched by Dreamscape. From corporate to art to inspiration, Dreamscape can print it all

Make an impact on any wall space – Residential or Commerical

Heavy duty and built to last

Scuff and tear resistant – Durable and long lasting

Sustainable option called Terralon – Made of recycled content, plastiser free and phalate free

Applications Dreamscape wall coverings can be used:

Residential – Bedrooms, Kids nurseries or and room that needs an enhanced environment

Hospitality – Hotels, Restaurants, Bars

Education – Childcare centres, Schools

Healthcare – Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Medical Centres

Sport – Gyms, Yoga studios, Sporting venues

Commercial – Offices, Lunchrooms

Entertainment – Cinemas, Theatres, Museums

Some amazing places Dreamscape has been used in Australia and globally