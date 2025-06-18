Logo
Supplier Image
Ricky Richards
Ricky Richards Novalon Custom Office Booths
Ricky Richards Novalon Forest Custom Wall Covering
Ricky Richards Novalon Custom Dining Room
Ricky Richards Novalon Hotel Hallway
|

DreamScape Novalon: Sustainable to spectacular

Novalon is a PVC-free wallcovering that leads the way in sustainable interior surface solutions. Made from 100% olefin with 15% recycled content, it’s lightweight, durable, low-VOC, and prints beautifully—ideal for eco-conscious, high-performance commercial, hospitality, and healthcare interiors.

  • Product checkGroup 1 Fire Rating
  • Product checkMould, Mildew & Fungal Resistant
  • Product checkPVC Free
  • Product checkLow VOCs
  • Product checkMade from Sustainable Olefins
Display AddressSydney Olympic Park NSW Australia, 2127, NSW

Level 1, Quad 2, Suite 1.04, 6 Parkview Drive

1300 742 597
