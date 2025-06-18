DreamScape Novalon: Sustainable to spectacular
Novalon is a PVC-free wallcovering that leads the way in sustainable interior surface solutions. Made from 100% olefin with 15% recycled content, it’s lightweight, durable, low-VOC, and prints beautifully—ideal for eco-conscious, high-performance commercial, hospitality, and healthcare interiors.
- Group 1 Fire Rating
- Mould, Mildew & Fungal Resistant
- PVC Free
- Low VOCs
- Made from Sustainable Olefins
