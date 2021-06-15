Fractals are repeating patterns at different scales and nature’s favourite pattern-making method. Following this, Drawn Lines layers filament-fine marks in varying weights and rhythms, creating a prismatic geometry in an array of scales. Note the detail of the never-ending pattern, a finely linear matrix with softly pooling areas of light and dark and no visible repeats.

Drawn Lines is offered in 10 colours—a palette of neutrals and a few accents, sorted from warm to cool with a thread of metallic adding shimmer and depth. Combine Drawn Lines with Interface carpet tiles side by side for an integrated flooring system of hard and soft without the need for transition strips.

And, of course, we design all our products with the ability to feed our recycling program, ReEntry®, and are mindful of our commitment to continually minimize our environmental footprint.