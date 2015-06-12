The Formed Vision range by Glassworks is a quality slumped glass based on patterns that emulate organic textures and other dramatic impressions. These 3-dimensional glass patterns are available in clear or low-iron extra clear with the added option of custom painting or custom etching a logo for the most striking glass signage solution.

The Formed Vision Earth Range is made up of four patterns that imitate natural occurring earth and ocean surfaces:

Sabbia: characterised by fine, delicate indented impressions that emulate that of sand

Lieve: similar to the Sabbia pattern, however is of an even more delicate texture

Cumulus: comprised of a swirly, flowing pattern

Aqua: features large, but soft and more fluid forms in a lineal direction

The Formed Vision Structure Range are mechanical based patterns, ideal for large commercial applications or more intricate applications such as doors or shower screens:

Matrix: features a bold vertical and horizontal line pattern

Chicane: an erratic curved pattern

Fortuitous Square: features an array of larger and smaller soft squares

Petite Square: similar to the Fortuitous Square pattern, with a smaller square based pattern

From Glassworks, the Formed Vision range of slumped glass panels can have cut outs and holes as required for installation and, are toughened for safety.

The Formed Vision range is suited to a plethora of interior and exterior applications including:

Showerscreens

Splashbacks

Wall cladding

Internal and external balustrading

Feature windows

Screening and partitions

Bars and nightclubs

LED lighting and cladding are also available options to exaggerate the patterns of a coloured wall. For a more natural and classic look, cladding to neutral colours or concrete surfaces has a stunning, aesthetic effect.

Glassworks offers LED lighting, custom painting and custom forming, including custom etching logos, for the most impactful company signage.