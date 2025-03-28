Logo
Double Diamond trellis security doors

Last Updated on 28 Mar 2025

Tightly woven with metal cross linkages, the Double Diamond trellis door is unique in the pitch between each metal cross linkage to prevent people from being able to push their hands through the bars.

  • Product checkAvailable finishes include galvanized and powdercoated black satin or pearl white, with other colours available on request
  • Product checkEmergency lever can only be accessed from the internal side of the trellis door
  • Product checkEasily folds back out of the way when not in use
  • Product checkPivot or hinge aside option also available
  • Product checkSpecial egress locking facility available which is BCA compliant in certain circumstances
Overview
Description

ATDC’s Double Diamond security mobile trellis door is streaks ahead of the marketplace in barrier systems offering unique advantages that no alternative portable system can come close to matching. It is available ex-stock Australia for outright purchase or for short term rental or hire.

With the pitch between the steel lattice cross members being so tightly interwoven together, the Double Diamond was able to easily pass the test for the “Foothold Aperture’’ provision of the Australian Standards AS4687-2007 Temporary Fencing and Hoarding as well as the Simulated Climbing Test. The Dynamic Impact test was another hurdle that was easily overcome and passed.

Accordingly, this makes it difficult (in certain circumstances) to climb over this very robust barrier and hence makes it both a very effective crowd control device and a great loss prevention tool.

The barriers can be compliant with the emergency egress provisions of the BCA in certain circumstances.

These lockable, relocatable, trackless and robust steel barriers are available ex-stock in standard heights of 2m or 2.5m and in a professional satin black or pearl white powdercoated finish. Ideal applications include to secure temporary tenancies, pop-up shops, mall walkways and shopping centre foodcourts, entertainment venues, warehouse loading docks, sporting venues and to protect employees from dangerous machinery. OH+S compliant and independently tested for safe operation.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Double Diamond Trellis Security Doors BCA Emergency Egress Compliancy Brochure

596.26 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Double Diamond Trellis Security Doors Brochure

374.35 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Double Diamond Trellis Security Doors Test Results

2.79 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S04 Double Diamond Technical Specifications

384.13 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
S04 Double Diamond Trackless Barrier Tech Specifications

461.9 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Australian Trellis Door Company Technical Brochure

386.81 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressCondell Park, NSW

Unit A6/366 Edgar St

02 8723 2800
