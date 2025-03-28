Double Diamond trellis security doors
Last Updated on 28 Mar 2025
Tightly woven with metal cross linkages, the Double Diamond trellis door is unique in the pitch between each metal cross linkage to prevent people from being able to push their hands through the bars.
- Available finishes include galvanized and powdercoated black satin or pearl white, with other colours available on request
- Emergency lever can only be accessed from the internal side of the trellis door
- Easily folds back out of the way when not in use
- Pivot or hinge aside option also available
- Special egress locking facility available which is BCA compliant in certain circumstances
Overview
ATDC’s Double Diamond security mobile trellis door is streaks ahead of the marketplace in barrier systems offering unique advantages that no alternative portable system can come close to matching. It is available ex-stock Australia for outright purchase or for short term rental or hire.
With the pitch between the steel lattice cross members being so tightly interwoven together, the Double Diamond was able to easily pass the test for the “Foothold Aperture’’ provision of the Australian Standards AS4687-2007 Temporary Fencing and Hoarding as well as the Simulated Climbing Test. The Dynamic Impact test was another hurdle that was easily overcome and passed.
Accordingly, this makes it difficult (in certain circumstances) to climb over this very robust barrier and hence makes it both a very effective crowd control device and a great loss prevention tool.
The barriers can be compliant with the emergency egress provisions of the BCA in certain circumstances.
These lockable, relocatable, trackless and robust steel barriers are available ex-stock in standard heights of 2m or 2.5m and in a professional satin black or pearl white powdercoated finish. Ideal applications include to secure temporary tenancies, pop-up shops, mall walkways and shopping centre foodcourts, entertainment venues, warehouse loading docks, sporting venues and to protect employees from dangerous machinery. OH+S compliant and independently tested for safe operation.
