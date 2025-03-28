Double Diamond trellis security doors

ATDC’s Double Diamond security mobile trellis door is streaks ahead of the marketplace in barrier systems offering unique advantages that no alternative portable system can come close to matching. It is available ex-stock Australia for outright purchase or for short term rental or hire.

With the pitch between the steel lattice cross members being so tightly interwoven together, the Double Diamond was able to easily pass the test for the “Foothold Aperture’’ provision of the Australian Standards AS4687-2007 Temporary Fencing and Hoarding as well as the Simulated Climbing Test. The Dynamic Impact test was another hurdle that was easily overcome and passed.

Accordingly, this makes it difficult (in certain circumstances) to climb over this very robust barrier and hence makes it both a very effective crowd control device and a great loss prevention tool.

The barriers can be compliant with the emergency egress provisions of the BCA in certain circumstances.

These lockable, relocatable, trackless and robust steel barriers are available ex-stock in standard heights of 2m or 2.5m and in a professional satin black or pearl white powdercoated finish. Ideal applications include to secure temporary tenancies, pop-up shops, mall walkways and shopping centre foodcourts, entertainment venues, warehouse loading docks, sporting venues and to protect employees from dangerous machinery. OH+S compliant and independently tested for safe operation.