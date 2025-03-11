DoorBird is the smart solution for every property entrance. Simply connect the DoorBird IP Video Door Station to your smartphone and talk to your visitor – anywhere you are. The IP Video Door Station can be used as a stand-alone unit or can be integrated into an existing Smart Home platform. Even existing classic installations such as an electric door opener can still be used and controlled via the DoorBird App.

The A1101 IP Video Indoor Station is the prefect solution for door communication in single-family residences and apartment buildings.

Important features are:

WiFi / LAN connection (PoE capable)

4“ True Color Touch Display

2-way HD Audio, up to 102 dB

Room to room communication

SIP support

Home and building automation control

3 freely configurable bistable switching relays

Also available in white, more info check out our website.