DoorBird begins 2025 with two groundbreaking innovations
Introducing our new IP video door intercoms – D31TDH and D31TDV, along with the mini dome camera, A1131. These products ...
Kwikset Halo locks integrated with DoorBird app for streamlined home security
This innovative feature allows residents to unlock their doors effortlessly while on a DoorBird call with a visitor, eli...
F.A.Z.-Institut recognises DoorBird for innovation
As a manufacturer of smart IP access control systems, DoorBird ranked among the top companies in the category of ‘Smart ...
DoorBird’s new smart door controller makes every door smart
DoorBird has introduced a new smart door controller designed to enable digital access to existing analogue door intercom...
New DoorBird innovation rings bells and opens doors with a mere hand gesture
DoorBird has launched the innovative contact-free call button module for doors, designed to make access safe, easy, and ...
DoorBird integrates keypad into their smallest IP video door stations
DoorBird, the manufacturer of IP video door intercom systems, has successfully added even more technology to their most ...