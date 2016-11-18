Logo
Domestic Insulated Concrete HomeFORMS

Last Updated on 18 Nov 2016

ZEGO's domestic insulated concrete forms are available in a variety of sizes and are suitable for applications up to BAL-29, walls with window and door openings.

Forms are available in the following sizes:

Forms are available in the following sizes:

  • 100 series
  • 150 series
  • 200 series
  • 250 series

Walls are fully load bearing to support a suspended concrete floor while the 100 series is an alternative for internal and non-load bearing walls. Manufactured to fully engineered and quality assured tolerances and fully complies with AS1366, AS3600, AS3610, AS3700 Australian Standards.

  • External Finishes include but not limited to are Acrylic textured or smooth coloured render all 8mm+2mm for Acrylic base and top coat renders, Stone – Stack stone, tiles, Alucabond, Batten and weatherboard, MiniOrb, ColorBond
  • Internal Finishes include but not limited to are plasterboard allow 10mm or 13mm plus 5mm cornice cement, 8mm+1mm for Acrylic base and setcoat coat renders or stone or tile thickness
Display AddressSydney, NSW

G.P.O. Box 4774

1300 139 346
