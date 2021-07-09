Our dishwashers are built to handle everything from a dinner party, to a big family meal, to dinner for one or two. With options in dark or natural stainless steel and white you will find the most suitable dishwasher for your client’s kitchen.

Adjusting to the right cycle time for the load

Sensing the level of grime on the dishes, our super smart sensor adjusts the wash cycle length to ensure the best results. As well as saving water.

Faster wash, when its needed

When it comes to doing the dishes, your client can choose the program that suits them, whether they have a few dishes, half a load or a full load they can choose our Fast 30, Time Saver or Half Load program.

Less dishes use less water.

Every home is different, so is every load of dishes. Our FlexZone half-load wash option saves water and energy when they have less dishes to wash.

Make room for larger items

Those extra-large items can now fit with ease in the bottom basket with our height adjustable upper basket. Even if its fully loaded, it's easily lifted to fit the most awkward item underneath.

Anti-flood for kitchen protection

Sometimes things are out of anyone’s control, our aqua control function is designed to step in when they need it most. The anti-flood device automatically cuts off the water to avoid flooding, ensuring your client’s kitchen is looked after.