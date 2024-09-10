Logo
DESSO Verso

The DESSO Verso Carpet Tile collection features a contemporary colour palette. The minimalist Scandinavian design brings a calming atmosphere to workplace interiors and is backed by key sustainability credentials. Designed with the needs of the workplace in mind, Verso Carpet Tiles feature a taut structure and take inspiration from industrial spaces. This combination results in a simple, understated form, and unparalleled function.

Overview
Description

DESSO Verso is Cradle to Cradle® Silver level certified with DESSO EcoBase backing.

