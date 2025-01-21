DESSO Origin: Recharge & Retrace

The Beauty of Circularity. DESSO Origin’s Recharge and Retrace carpet tiles are 100% recyclable, the result of a holistic design process. Here, the circular notion of “made to be remade” inspired both texture and pattern, with each product line reflecting the tactile beauty to be found in the perfect imperfection of the natural world.

From the initial point of extraction through manufacturing, installation, use and recycling, we bear a responsibility for guiding the carpet on to its next life, over and over again.

Our closed-loop system ensures that our carpet tiles have the lowest circular carbon footprint* in Europe – one that is at least 6 times lower** than the total carbon footprint of our competitors.

The DESSO Recharge and Retrace carpet tiles share the same beautiful palette of 20 colours, allowing for stunning combinations of colours and designs.

* For EcoBase-backed carpet tiles with PA6 yarn, according to the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) S-P-05827 externally verified by Bureau Veritas, based on the total carbon footprint (Modules A-D) with a closed loop circular recycling scenario.

** Comparison of EPD S-P-05827 with the total carbon footprint (Module A-D) of each of the 19 carpet tiles’ EPDs available on internet (May 2022) for competitors with production location in the EU+UK, in the product weight range 600-699gr, Polyamide yarn and incineration as end-of-life scenario.