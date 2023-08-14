The new DESSO Linon collection takes inspiration from the timeless appeal and tactility of irregular woven fabrics and gives the look renewed relevance with a refreshing pop of pastel. This product is made entirely of ECONYL® regenerated nylon yarn.

Linon’s 18-strong colour line is what sets this collection apart. Nine natural shades stay true to the raw simplicity of organic textile while the rest of the palette allows designers to explore more playful routes for zoning. The structured loop tile is a great office all-rounder that respectfully and creatively challenges tradition mixing colour and texture together to create a soft, homely canvas with a welcoming, smart-casual appeal - fitting for today’s workplace settings. Furthermore, it offers softness and tactility to commercial spaces, creating a ‘home away from home’ in the workplace

The carpet is equipped with a DESSO EcoBase backing that is 100% recyclable. You can also choose to include the SoundMaster acoustic backing as an optional feature.

Cradle to Cradle® Silver level certified