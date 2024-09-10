Journey through Colour. DESSO Fuse Landscape Carpet Tiles imagine interior spaces as fields of colour, with fluid transitions for creating flexible, multifunctional workspaces. Nature-inspired shades and fluid, colour-to-colour transitions that mean you can build flexibility into every floor plan, creating softly textured spaces that evoke different landscapes, moods and seasons.

Combined with DESSO Fields, complementary shades and textures melt into one another organically for effortlessly beautiful spaces that work better – naturally.

This collection is part of our Circular Selection.