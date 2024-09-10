Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Tarkett Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Tarkett DESSO Fuse Landscape Desk
Tarkett DESSO Fuse Landscape Desks
Tarkett DESSO Fuse Landscape Office
Tarkett DESSO Fuse Landscape Open Plan
Tarkett DESSO Fuse Landscape Desk
Tarkett DESSO Fuse Landscape Desks
Tarkett DESSO Fuse Landscape Office
Tarkett DESSO Fuse Landscape Open Plan

DESSO Fuse Landscape

Last Updated on 10 Sep 2024

Journey through Colour. DESSO Fuse Landscape Carpet Tiles imagine interior spaces as fields of colour, with fluid transitions for creating flexible, multifunctional workspaces. Nature-inspired shades and fluid, colour-to-colour transitions that mean you can build flexibility into every floor plan, creating softly textured spaces that evoke different landscapes, moods and seasons.

Overview
Description

Journey through Colour. DESSO Fuse Landscape Carpet Tiles imagine interior spaces as fields of colour, with fluid transitions for creating flexible, multifunctional workspaces. Nature-inspired shades and fluid, colour-to-colour transitions that mean you can build flexibility into every floor plan, creating softly textured spaces that evoke different landscapes, moods and seasons.

Combined with DESSO Fields, complementary shades and textures melt into one another organically for effortlessly beautiful spaces that work better – naturally.

This collection is part of our Circular Selection.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Tarkett DESSO Fuse Landscape

11.00 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBaulkham Hills, NSW

Tarkett Suite 1, Level 3, 3 Columbia Court

02 8853 1200
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap