Creative Spark is a dynamic carpet tile collection that celebrates the power of colour to shape experience, inspire creativity, and foster meaningful connection in commercial spaces.

With a palette of 20 carefully curated colours, ranging from bold brights to versatile neutrals, Creative Spark gives designers and specifiers the flexibility to make a statement or create a calm, cohesive backdrop—bringing emotion and individuality into every project.

Designed to coordinate effortlessly with other product collections, Creative Spark offers endless opportunities to layer colour, play with pattern, and build environments that reflect the diverse stories and personalities within a space. Whether you're creating zones for focus, collaboration, or rest, this range gives you the tools to craft spaces that feel cohesive, inclusive, and inspiring.

Proudly made in Australia, Creative Spark supports local craftsmanship and delivers fast project turnarounds, helping you meet deadlines without compromising on quality or design intent.

Engineered with Duracolor® Tricor Fibre Technology, this collection offers unmatched performance benefits:

Unsurpassed stain resistance and colourfastness

Exceptional durability and colour clarity

Enhanced soil performance

With over 146 million square metres installed globally, Duracolor® is trusted in high-performance environments where longevity and ease of maintenance are essential. Creative Spark invites you to think differently about flooring. It's more than colour—it’s a tool to ignite culture, celebrate individuality, and design spaces where everyone belongs.