Cosentino Dekton Pietra Kode Ceppo Scaled
Cosentino Dekton Pietra Kode Ceppo Scaled
Cosentino Dekton Pietra Kode Travertine Marmorio
Cosentino Dekton Pietra Kode Travertine Sabia
Cosentino Dekton Pietra Kode Vicenza Avorio
Cosentino Dekton Pietra Kode Vicenza Grafite
Cosentino Dekton Pietra Kode Vicenza Grigio
Cosentino Dekton Pietra Kode Vicenza Nebbia
|

Dekton Pietra Kode

Last Updated on 20 Feb 2024

Introducing Pietra Kode: The Italian stones of yesteryear recoded by DEKTON for tomorrow’s architecture The new Dekton collection embodies Vitruvius’ principles for a perfect city through three series: Vicenza Kode, Travertine Kode and Ceppo Kode.

Overview
Description

The new Dekton collection embodies Vitruvius’ principles for a perfect city through three series: Vicenza Kode, Travertine Kode and Ceppo Kode. Through them, his principles are reformulated and given a new meaning that responds to the demands of the architecture and design of the future, while maintaining that shared code of beauty that has evolved over the centuries to connect classicism with modernity.

Vicenza Kode

Dekton reinterprets the code of the classic Vicenza stone by reimagining the material that brought to life the villas and palaces of architect Andrea Palladio in the Cinquecento, a staunch defender of the principles of architecture established by Vitruvius.

Travertine Kode

Travertine Kode recodes the stone out of which Rome was built into a new technological vision of the material that made classical art shine and inspired Renaissance architecture. Thanks to Dekton’s unique ultra-compaction process, the stone retains its beauty and properties

Ceppo Kode

The Ceppo di Gré stone wrote the history of architecture in Milan and today, Dekton rewrites it, reinterpreting its beauty and character to design spaces that inspire us and connect us with nature.

Cosentino Dekton Housing Residential Catalogue

33.45 MB

Download
Cosentino Product Guide

14.95 MB

Download
Display AddressSydney, NSW

Head Office 130 Elizabeth Street

02 8311 1518
