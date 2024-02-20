Dekton Pietra Kode

Introducing Pietra Kode: The Italian stones of yesteryear recoded by DEKTON for tomorrow’s architecture

The new Dekton collection embodies Vitruvius’ principles for a perfect city through three series: Vicenza Kode, Travertine Kode and Ceppo Kode. Through them, his principles are reformulated and given a new meaning that responds to the demands of the architecture and design of the future, while maintaining that shared code of beauty that has evolved over the centuries to connect classicism with modernity.

Vicenza Kode

Dekton reinterprets the code of the classic Vicenza stone by reimagining the material that brought to life the villas and palaces of architect Andrea Palladio in the Cinquecento, a staunch defender of the principles of architecture established by Vitruvius.

Travertine Kode

Travertine Kode recodes the stone out of which Rome was built into a new technological vision of the material that made classical art shine and inspired Renaissance architecture. Thanks to Dekton’s unique ultra-compaction process, the stone retains its beauty and properties

Ceppo Kode

The Ceppo di Gré stone wrote the history of architecture in Milan and today, Dekton rewrites it, reinterpreting its beauty and character to design spaces that inspire us and connect us with nature.