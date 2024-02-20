Dekton Pietra Edition

With Pietra Edition we continue the journey to the origins of timeless mediterranean architecture that we began with Pietra Kode.

Once again, the ultra-compact Dekton surface is here to decode the most iconic natural stones thanks to its exclusive technology. With an innovative, modern and avant-garde approach, Pietra Edition pays homage to the timeless elegance of Mediterranean natural stones while enhancing their design, characteristics and sensory perception.

Dekton Trevi

With its cream background crossed by a parallel pattern of irregular veins in shades of grey and blue, this colour is inspired by the classic beauty of Roman silver travertine, one of the stones that characterised the architecture of the Eternal City and which today lends personality to interior design and architectural projects with contemporary lines.

Dekton Adia

A versatile finish with a silky appearance inspired by Italian Piasentina stone, which dynamically recreates a subtle brown marbling and light white veining over a soft cream background.

Dekton Ava

We have drawn on the distinctive, multiform structure of the Italian stone Ceppo di Gré to create an innovative finish in shades of cream not found in nature. A warmer design, particularly suitable for large areas of flooring or cladding, both indoors and out.

Dekton Nebu

The hyper-realistic graphic of this colour perfectly recreates the depth of open-pore Roman travertine, but with a non-porous finish that increases strength and beautiful irregularities that add a timeless uniqueness to any design.

Dekton Polar

A reinterpretation of the visual richness of Campaspero stone – and its beautiful irregularities – in a unique hyper-realistic pattern that combines an irregular beige background crossed by grey and cream veins with subtle details and fossil inlays… The beauty of this classic limestone recoded with the strength of Dekton.

Dekton Sandik

The traditional elegance of Spanish Crema Marfil marble with a smooth finish, creamy backdrop, and subtle hints of gray. A perfect colour for minimalist designs with a warm touch, suitable for use in all types of projects, from interiors to floors and façades.