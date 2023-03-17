Decorative tiles
Overview
Decorative tiles are a wall and floor application for residential and commerical spaces. The main features of this product is the detail decor designs inspired by European interior designs and modern interior styles. This product is an aesthetic product through graphic styles and colour combinations which are also known as cementine tiles. A aesthetic feature is when applied is the intricate patterns created.