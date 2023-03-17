Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Tessellated Tile Factory
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Decorative Bar Counter
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Decorative Dining
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Decorative Kitchen
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Decorative Laundry
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Decorative Bar Counter
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Decorative Dining
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Decorative Kitchen
Tessellated Tiles Factory Glass Decorative Laundry
|

Decorative tiles

Last Updated on 17 Mar 2023

Decorative tiles are a wall and floor application for residential and commerical spaces. The main features of this product is the detail decor designs inspired by European interior designs and modern interior styles. This product is an aesthetic product through graphic styles and colour combinations which are also known as cementine tiles.

Overview
Description

Decorative tiles are a wall and floor application for residential and commerical spaces. The main features of this product is the detail decor designs inspired by European interior designs and modern interior styles. This product is an aesthetic product through graphic styles and colour combinations which are also known as cementine tiles. A aesthetic feature is when applied is the intricate patterns created.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
2024 Colour Trends

6.50 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Tessellated Tiles Factory Interior Trends 2024

17.90 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

Tessellated Tile Factory 151-153 Parramatta Road Annandale

02 8964 3430
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap