The DecoPost™ Cover is a revolutionary two-piece wrap system designed to cover unsightly structural posts and poles seamlessly. With its sleek, modern design, DecoPost™ Cover provides an elegant and functional solution to enhance the appearance of your outdoor spaces.

Available in two convenient sizes, 109x109mm and 175x175mm, this product is perfect for both residential and commercial projects. Seamless Joins: The DecoPost™ Cover features a single profile that clips together effortlessly, providing a flawless finish with no visible joins for a sleek, polished look.

Non-Combustible: Made from solid aluminium, our DecoPost™ Cover complies with the NCC as a non-combustible material, ensuring safety and durability.

Easy Installation: With our innovative design, the DecoPost™ Cover clicks together quickly and easily, making installation fast and hassle-free.

Durable Finishes: Choose from a wide range of DecoWood® timber grain finishes and solid powder coat options, offering superior durability and aesthetics for your project.

Versatile Applications: Ideal for wrapping posts, or for creating larger, stylish two-piece battens for screening and facades, the DecoPost™ Cover is perfect for various architectural needs.

Maintenance-Free: Enjoy a pristine, long-lasting appearance with minimal upkeep, allowing your posts and structures to remain attractive without constant maintenance.

DecoPost™ Cover 109

The 109x109mm Cover is designed to fit over a 90x90mm post.

Clips together for seamless joins

Available in 6.5m lengths

Pre-finished in chosen finish

Colour-matched end caps available

DecoPost™ Cover 175

The 175x175mm Cover is designed to fit over a 150x150mm post.