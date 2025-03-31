Logo
DECO DecoPost DecoWood Shutters & Pergola, The Entrance, NSW
DECO DecoPost DecoWood Shelter
DECO DecoPost Pergola Killcare
DECO DecoPost Pergola Pool
DecoPost™

Last Updated on 31 Mar 2025

DecoPost™ offers a highly durable, easy-to-install alternative to traditional timber posts. Made from strong 3mm thick aluminium and finished with our realistic DecoWood® timber grain, DecoPost™ provides a long-lasting solution for all your landscaping and construction needs.

  • Product checkStrong Aluminium
  • Product checkSuper Durable
  • Product checkEasy Installation
  • Product checkEffortless Timber Finishes
Overview
Description

DecoPost™ offers a highly durable, easy-to-install alternative to traditional timber posts. Made from strong 3mm thick aluminium and finished with our realistic DecoWood® timber grain, DecoPost™ provides a long-lasting solution for all your landscaping and construction needs. Say goodbye to timber shortages - DecoPost™ is readily available, requires minimal maintenance, and can withstand the test of time.

  • Strong Aluminium: 3mm wall thickness for sturdy construction.
  • Non-Combustible: Complies with the National Construction Code, AS1530.3 and AS1530.1
  • Super Durable: Marine grade, UV resistant and low maintenance powder coat finish.
  • Easy Installation: For pergolas, fences, porticos, alfresco & other landscaping projects
  • Effortless Timber Finishes: Achieve a timber post look without the ongoing maintenance
  • Australian: DECO is entirely Australian owned and operated. Available Australia wide.

DecoPost™ 100

  • 100 x 100mm SHS post
  • 3mm wall thickness for dimensional stability
  • Available in 6.5m lengths
  • Colour-matched and black plastic end caps available for seamless installation

DECO-DecoPost-100.jpg

DecoPost™ 150

  • 150 x 150mm SHS post
  • 3mm wall thickness for dimensional stability
  • Available in 6.5m lengths
  • Colour-matched and black plastic end caps available for seamless installation

DECO-DecoPost-150.jpg

Contact
Display AddressMinto, NSW

66-67 Airds Road

02 9603 1888
