DecoPost™ offers a highly durable, easy-to-install alternative to traditional timber posts. Made from strong 3mm thick aluminium and finished with our realistic DecoWood® timber grain, DecoPost™ provides a long-lasting solution for all your landscaping and construction needs. Say goodbye to timber shortages - DecoPost™ is readily available, requires minimal maintenance, and can withstand the test of time.

Strong Aluminium: 3mm wall thickness for sturdy construction.

Non-Combustible: Complies with the National Construction Code, AS1530.3 and AS1530.1

Super Durable: Marine grade, UV resistant and low maintenance powder coat finish.

Easy Installation: For pergolas, fences, porticos, alfresco & other landscaping projects

Effortless Timber Finishes: Achieve a timber post look without the ongoing maintenance

Australian: DECO is entirely Australian owned and operated. Available Australia wide.

DecoPost™ 100

100 x 100mm SHS post

3mm wall thickness for dimensional stability

Available in 6.5m lengths

Colour-matched and black plastic end caps available for seamless installation

DecoPost™ 150