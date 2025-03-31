DecoPost™
Last Updated on 31 Mar 2025
DecoPost™ offers a highly durable, easy-to-install alternative to traditional timber posts. Made from strong 3mm thick aluminium and finished with our realistic DecoWood® timber grain, DecoPost™ provides a long-lasting solution for all your landscaping and construction needs.
- Strong Aluminium
- Super Durable
- Easy Installation
- Effortless Timber Finishes
Overview
Say goodbye to timber shortages - DecoPost™ is readily available, requires minimal maintenance, and can withstand the test of time.
- Strong Aluminium: 3mm wall thickness for sturdy construction.
- Non-Combustible: Complies with the National Construction Code, AS1530.3 and AS1530.1
- Super Durable: Marine grade, UV resistant and low maintenance powder coat finish.
- Easy Installation: For pergolas, fences, porticos, alfresco & other landscaping projects
- Effortless Timber Finishes: Achieve a timber post look without the ongoing maintenance
- Australian: DECO is entirely Australian owned and operated. Available Australia wide.
DecoPost™ 100
- 100 x 100mm SHS post
- 3mm wall thickness for dimensional stability
- Available in 6.5m lengths
- Colour-matched and black plastic end caps available for seamless installation
DecoPost™ 150
- 150 x 150mm SHS post
- 3mm wall thickness for dimensional stability
- Available in 6.5m lengths
- Colour-matched and black plastic end caps available for seamless installation