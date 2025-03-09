DecoCoat: Architectural powder coating

DecoCoat™ offers high-quality architectural powder coating services for the ultimate in durable finishing solutions.

The highly durable powders in DecoCoat’s exclusive ‘Colour Series’ can be applied to a wide range of aluminium or steel extrusions as well as DECO’s architectural product range: DecoClad, DecoBatten, DecoSlat and DecoPanel. The custom-curated Colour Series offers a selection of on-trend colours, all available in the Super Durable™ ‘Class 2’ powders which are formulated to provide high colour retention and withstand Australia’s harsh environmental conditions including strong UV rays and salt spray.

Quality-controlled processes and precision application are what separates DecoCoat™ from regular powder coating, as well as a fully equipped pre-treatment plant which is essential for long-lasting finishes. Our stringent in-house testing procedures ensure DecoCoat™ delivers the highest quality finishes for even the most complex projects.

DECO Australia is an accredited Dulux and Interpon applicator and fully complies with the Australian standard of architectural powder coating (AS 3715) as well as the international standard for powder coating of aluminium – Qualicoat.

There are 12 Super Durable™ colours in the DecoCoat™ Colour Series, however, DecoCoat can produce a wide range of powder coat colours from Australia’s leading suppliers Dulux and Interpon.

Features and benefits: