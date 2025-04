DecoUltra: Anodised finishes for aluminium

DecoUltra, the new architectural anodizing finishes by DECO Australia, offer highly durable finishes for aluminium products and extrusions.

Offering three levels of finish performance, the range features a unique product: DecoUltra ZD hard anodizing. Using a “zero-degree” hard anodizing technology, DecoUltra ZD’s 30 μm hard anodized layer exceeds Australian architectural anodizing standard AS 1231 and offers one of the hardest aluminium surfaces available on the market for monumental applications and extreme weather conditions. Also available are two natural anodized finishes: DecoUltra AD, a 15 μm finish for residential applications; and DecoUltra AD+, which offers a 25 μm finish for commercial or coastal applications.

With a choice of nine colours, DECO uses both dye and electro-colouring processes to produce a selection of contemporary finishes. DecoUltra can be applied to DECO’s architectural products, including DecoClad, DecoBatten and DecoPanel. DecoUltra is available in different textured effects, including etching, brushing and perforation.

Features and benefits: