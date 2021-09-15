Deck support system: Ideal for raised floors over the existing surfaces
Last Updated on 15 Sep 2021
StructurAL® is the ideal solution for the construction of decks over solid surfaces where strength, durability and ease of installation are essential. This Deck support system is perfect for use over waterproof membranes or for renovating existing tiled or concrete floors. The combination of pedestals and low-profile joists enables a minimal increase from the existing to finished floor level.
Overview
The height-adjustable NIVO pedestals are available in a range of sizes and are purposefully designed to suit the StructurAL® joists to provide a level deck surface. The versatile aluminium joist sections can be used with the Cobra hidden-fix clips or traditional self-drilling deck screws.
Benefits of StructurAL® :
- Complete system: all components are designed to work together for a simple and efficient deck installation
- Low deck height: a combination of deck pedestals, joists, and deck enables a deck floor from 103 mm above the existing surface.
- No floor penetrations: the pedestals sit on the existing floor and is the ideal solution for decks above waterproof membranes
- Indoor/outdoor flow: a range of pedestal heights that are each adjustable to provide a level floor from indoor to outdoor areas
- Durability: The combination of polypropylene pedestals, aluminium joists and stainless-steel fixings results in a system that withstands the harshest conditions for a long deck life
- Lightweight and stable: ultra-lightweight components combine to provide a level and sturdy frame with high load capacity.
