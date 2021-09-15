Deck support system: Ideal for raised floors over the existing surfaces

StructurAL® is the ideal solution for the construction of decks over solid surfaces where strength, durability and ease of installation are essential. This Deck support system is perfect for use over waterproof membranes or for renovating existing tiled or concrete floors. The combination of pedestals and low-profile joists enables a minimal increase from the existing to finished floor level.

The height-adjustable NIVO pedestals are available in a range of sizes and are purposefully designed to suit the StructurAL® joists to provide a level deck surface. The versatile aluminium joist sections can be used with the Cobra hidden-fix clips or traditional self-drilling deck screws.

Benefits of StructurAL® :