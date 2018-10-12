Decidamp® SP Range: Water-based vibration damping compound

Decidamp® SP80 is a fast drying, water-based viscoelastic vibration damping compound.

Optimised to suit building applications the advanced formula was developed for acoustic improvement of structures that are exposed to vibrations and noise impact.

Developed with a special polymer technology, Decidamp® SP80 is a lightweight, non-toxic structural damping material that is suitable for exterior and interior use and anywhere that noise can impact structural longevity, comfort and function.

With exceptional fire properties and compliance to international fire codes it performs across several industries, and is now developed for building applications. Decidamp® SP80 is easy to apply by simply spraying, rolling or trowelling onto surfaces. Once dry, the cured film is UV, water and chip resistant and effectively damps noise.

Decidamp® SP80 is a superior extensional damping compound suitable to be applied directly to structures (steel, fibreglass and alloys) where sound damping is required. Available in grey as standard or other colours can be ordered.