Pyrotek Decidamp Pails Product Showcase
Pyrotek Decidamp SP150
Pyrotek Decidamp SP450
Pyrotek Decidamp SP500
Pyrotek Decidamp SP80
Pyrotek Soundpaint White Spraying
|

Decidamp® SP Range: Water-based vibration damping compound

Last Updated on 12 Oct 2018

Decidamp® SP80 is a fast drying, water-based viscoelastic vibration damping compound. Optimised to suit building applications the advanced formula was developed for acoustic improvement of structures that are exposed to vibrations and noise impact.

Overview
Description

Decidamp® SP80 is a fast drying, water-based viscoelastic vibration damping compound.

Optimised to suit building applications the advanced formula was developed for acoustic improvement of structures that are exposed to vibrations and noise impact.

Developed with a special polymer technology, Decidamp® SP80 is a lightweight, non-toxic structural damping material that is suitable for exterior and interior use and anywhere that noise can impact structural longevity, comfort and function.

With exceptional fire properties and compliance to international fire codes it performs across several industries, and is now developed for building applications. Decidamp® SP80 is easy to apply by simply spraying, rolling or trowelling onto surfaces. Once dry, the cured film is UV, water and chip resistant and effectively damps noise.

Decidamp® SP80 is a superior extensional damping compound suitable to be applied directly to structures (steel, fibreglass and alloys) where sound damping is required. Available in grey as standard or other colours can be ordered.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Decidamp Range Brochure

714.73 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGirraween, NSW

New South Wales Office 147, 149 Magowar Road

+61 0 2 8868 2000
Display AddressStapylton, QLD

Queensland Office 1/63 Burnside Road

+61 0 7 3387 8200
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Victoria Office 29-31 South Link

+61 0 3 8787 3900
Display AddressForrestdale Perth, WA

Western Australia Office 6 Potts Road

+61 08 9455 0200
