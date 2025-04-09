Davits and needles: Flexible and relocatable rope access systems

The Kattsafe davit is a proprietary facade rope access system providing access over non load-bearing parapets, balustrades and curtain walls. They are designed as cantilevered anchorage devices over balustrades, parapets and curtain walls for rope access work where workers are required to maintain building façades and equipment mounted on the external face of a structure.

The davit system mostly connects to the primary structure of the building which includes, wall mount, floor mount and concrete cast-in options, depending on the structure available and the intended use of the system. It is also compatible with Kattsafe’s rigid rail systems.

As these systems are required to safely suspend personnel, the system must only be used by a certified rope access operator.

For help designing and setting up a davit system, download the product brochure or contact the experts at Kattsafe.