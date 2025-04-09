Davits and needles: Flexible and relocatable rope access systems
Last Updated on 09 Apr 2025
Kattsafe’s rope access davits and needles designed to provide safe access over parapets and curtain walls to enable personnel to carry out maintenance tasks. Designed in partnership with rope access technicians, the systems have been specifically designed for easy operation and ultimate durability.
- Lightweight components ensure easy installation and assembly
- Various mounting options including concrete, floor, wall and metal deck
- Engineered to AS/NZS 5532:2013 AS/NZS/ISO22846 and AS/NZS1891
- Engineered as a single person device able to withstand a 12kN rope access load or safe working load of 400kg.
- 10-year system warranty
Overview
The Kattsafe davit is a proprietary facade rope access system providing access over non load-bearing parapets, balustrades and curtain walls. They are designed as cantilevered anchorage devices over balustrades, parapets and curtain walls for rope access work where workers are required to maintain building façades and equipment mounted on the external face of a structure.
The davit system mostly connects to the primary structure of the building which includes, wall mount, floor mount and concrete cast-in options, depending on the structure available and the intended use of the system. It is also compatible with Kattsafe’s rigid rail systems.
As these systems are required to safely suspend personnel, the system must only be used by a certified rope access operator.
