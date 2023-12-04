Logo
Dance floor for art & performance rehearsal room and dance studio

Last Updated on 04 Dec 2023

A high-performance dance floor is essential for any dance studio and arts & performance room. It is especially important that your dance floor provides the necessary support to prevent injuries. Our range of dance floors is engineered and manufactured with user safety in mind, maximizing shock absorption features and optimizing traction.

Overview
Description

A high-performance dance floor is essential for any dance studio and arts & performance room. It is especially important that your dance floor provides the necessary support to prevent injuries. Our range of dance floors is engineered and manufactured with user safety in mind, maximizing shock absorption features and optimizing traction. Our dance floors have been installed in hundreds of professional studios and schools all over Australia. They have been tried and tested by professionals and are trusted by experts in the field.

IDEAL FOR BOTH SOFT-SHOE AND HARD-SHOE DANCE

The VersaPro stands out as one of the few options that can cater to the demands of both soft-shoe and hard-shoe dancing. Its surface offers an excellent balance of grip and speed, accommodating a wide variety of dance styles, including ballet, jazz, contemporary, and hip hop. Moreover, it is durable and sturdy enough to withstand the impact of tap shoes and Irish dancing. Truly, it is one of the most versatile and multi-purpose dance floors available on the market.

SUITABLE FOR PERMANENT OR TEMPORARY INSTALLATIONS

The VersaPro offers a versatile installation method to accommodate your specific requirements. It can be permanently glued down for a fixed setup or easily laid down with tape, allowing for future removal and relocation. Whether you are establishing a permanent dance studio, preparing for a touring competition, or renovating your performance stage, the VersaPro is designed to fulfill all your needs.

OVER 50,000 SQM OF SUCCESSFUL PROJECTS SUPPLIED AND STILL COUNTING

Transform your studio, art center, or home practice space with confidence. Our VersaPro has been tried and trusted by hundreds of dance studios across Australia, giving you peace of mind that you’re investing in a product that has been tested and approved by professionals.

INSTALLATION MADE EASY WITH VERSAPRO

This dance flooring can be easily installed on a sprung floor, stage, or hardwood surface, whether temporarily, semi-permanently, or permanently. You can opt for professional installation by a floor layer or handyman, or take on the task yourself using just a long ruler and a sharp Stanley knife, saving on costs in the process.

Contact
Display AddressCastle Hill, NSW

Head Office 8/8 Gladstone Rd

1300 712 066
