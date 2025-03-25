D31TDV & D31TDH IP Video Intercom: Multi-tenant residences and buildings with up to 1000 units
Last Updated on 25 Mar 2025
DoorBird is the smart solution for your house entrance. Connect your DoorBird IP Video Door Station to your smartphone and talk to your visitor – anywhere you are. The IP Video Door Station can be can be integrated into an existing Smart Home platform.
- Surface- and flush-mount possible, housings sold separately
- 7″ Touch Display Module
- integrated RFID, bluetooth and QR code reader
- Sony Starvis image sensor with FullHD
- 4D motion sensor
- full remote configurability via app, web browser
- well-documented API interface
Overview
HOW DOES IT WORK?
Imagine, you are not at home and your children have locked themselves out or the courier wants to deliver a parcel. With DoorBird this is no longer a problem. Every time someone rings the doorbell you will get a push notification on your smartphone or tablet. Via the DoorBird App you can talk to visitors and also see them live in HD quality. You will never miss a visitor again. With DoorBird you are on the move and yet at home, even if a burglar rings at the door to check if someone is at home.
SMART HOME STARTS AT THE FRONT DOOR
DoorBird is the smart solution for your house entrance. Simply connect your DoorBird IP Video Door Station to your smartphone and talk to your visitor – anywhere you are. The IP Video Door Station can be used as a stand-alone unit or can be integrated into an existing Smart Home platform. Even existing classic installations such as an electric door opener can still be used and controlled via the DoorBird App.
QUALITY MADE IN GERMANY
All DoorBird products are designed, developed and produced by Bird Home Automation Group in Berlin, Germany. We manufacture all products with the greatest care and precision, and deliver them to our customers all over the world.
- Configurable via App
- Individual QR Codes for Access Control
- Ultra wide-angle, hemispheric lens, 180°
- Sony Starvis image sensor
With Infrared LEDs
For night vision mode
- Status visualization
- Optical signal when pressing the call button
- Hearing loop for wireless transmission of the audio signal from the door station to the visitor’s hearing aid
- Complies with DIN 18040 (DE), ONORM B1600 (AT), SIA 500 (CH), and Article 4 (FR) for construction of accessible buildings
- 7” Ultra-bright touch display
- Touch can also be operated in wet conditions
- Easy to replace
- Individually configurable, e.g.: display of the resident directory with logos, welcome screen, tiles for shortcuts
Distance up to 6 m adjustable via App (interval: 1 m)
For access control (compatible with Bluetooth Keyfob A8007), compatible external sensors and smart locks
- Configurable remotely via App (e.g. time frame)
- 13.56 MHz