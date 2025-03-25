D31TDV & D31TDH IP Video Intercom: Multi-tenant residences and buildings with up to 1000 units

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Imagine, you are not at home and your children have locked themselves out or the courier wants to deliver a parcel. With DoorBird this is no longer a problem. Every time someone rings the doorbell you will get a push notification on your smartphone or tablet. Via the DoorBird App you can talk to visitors and also see them live in HD quality. You will never miss a visitor again. With DoorBird you are on the move and yet at home, even if a burglar rings at the door to check if someone is at home.

SMART HOME STARTS AT THE FRONT DOOR

DoorBird is the smart solution for your house entrance. Simply connect your DoorBird IP Video Door Station to your smartphone and talk to your visitor – anywhere you are. The IP Video Door Station can be used as a stand-alone unit or can be integrated into an existing Smart Home platform. Even existing classic installations such as an electric door opener can still be used and controlled via the DoorBird App.

QUALITY MADE IN GERMANY

All DoorBird products are designed, developed and produced by Bird Home Automation Group in Berlin, Germany. We manufacture all products with the greatest care and precision, and deliver them to our customers all over the world.