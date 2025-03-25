Logo
DoorBird-D31x-Series-Wall
DoorBird-D31x-Series-Code
DoorBird-D31x-Series-Keyfob.
DoorBird-D31x-Series-Library
DoorBird-D31x-Series-Remote
DoorBird-D31x-Series-Display-Water.
D31TDV & D31TDH IP Video Intercom: Multi-tenant residences and buildings with up to 1000 units

Last Updated on 25 Mar 2025

DoorBird is the smart solution for your house entrance. Connect your DoorBird IP Video Door Station to your smartphone and talk to your visitor – anywhere you are. The IP Video Door Station can be can be integrated into an existing Smart Home platform. 

  • Product checkSurface- and flush-mount possible, housings sold separately
  • Product check7″ Touch Display Module
  • Product checkintegrated RFID, bluetooth and QR code reader
  • Product checkSony Starvis image sensor with FullHD
  • Product check4D motion sensor
  • Product checkfull remote configurability via app, web browser
  • Product checkwell-documented API interface
Overview
Description

HOW DOES IT WORK? 

Imagine, you are not at home and your children have locked themselves out or the courier wants to deliver a parcel. With DoorBird this is no longer a problem. Every time someone rings the doorbell you will get a push notification on your smartphone or tablet. Via the DoorBird App you can talk to visitors and also see them live in HD quality. You will never miss a visitor again. With DoorBird you are on the move and yet at home, even if a burglar rings at the door to check if someone is at home.

SMART HOME STARTS AT THE FRONT DOOR 

DoorBird is the smart solution for your house entrance. Simply connect your DoorBird IP Video Door Station to your smartphone and talk to your visitor – anywhere you are. The IP Video Door Station can be used as a stand-alone unit or can be integrated into an existing Smart Home platform. Even existing classic installations such as an electric door opener can still be used and controlled via the DoorBird App.

QUALITY MADE IN GERMANY 

All DoorBird products are designed, developed and produced by Bird Home Automation Group in Berlin, Germany. We manufacture all products with the greatest care and precision, and deliver them to our customers all over the world. 

QR Code Reader
  • Configurable via App
  • Individual QR Codes for Access Control
HDTV Video
  • Ultra wide-angle, hemispheric lens, 180°
  • Sony Starvis image sensor
Night vision

With Infrared LEDs

Light sensor

For night vision mode

Integrated Accessibility Module
  • Status visualization
  • Optical signal when pressing the call button
  • Hearing loop for wireless transmission of the audio signal from the door station to the visitor’s hearing aid
  • Complies with DIN 18040 (DE), ONORM B1600 (AT), SIA 500 (CH), and Article 4 (FR) for construction of accessible buildings
Display Module
  • 7” Ultra-bright touch display
  • Touch can also be operated in wet conditions
  • Easy to replace
  • Individually configurable, e.g.: display of the resident directory with logos, welcome screen, tiles for shortcuts
Motion sensor with 4D technology

Distance up to 6 m adjustable via App (interval: 1 m)

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

For access control (compatible with Bluetooth Keyfob A8007), compatible external sensors and smart locks

RFID reader
  • Configurable remotely via App (e.g. time frame)
  • 13.56 MHz
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
D31TDH IP Video Intercom Datasheet

1.64 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
D31TDV IP Video Intercom Datasheet

1.58 MB

Download
