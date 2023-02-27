D21DKV IP Video Door Station for multi-tenant residences and buildings with up to 500 units
Last Updated on 27 Feb 2023
Overview
DoorBird is the smart solution for every property entrance. Simply connect the DoorBird IP Video Door Station to your smartphone and talk to your visitor – anywhere you are. The IP Video Door Station can be used as a stand-alone unit or can be integrated into an existing Smart Home platform. Even existing classic installations such as an electric door opener can still be used and controlled via the DoorBird App.
The D21DKV is the perfect solution for multi-tenant residences and buildings with up to 500 units.
Important features are:
- Surface- and flush-mount possible, housings sold separately
- LAN connection (PoE capable)
- 2-way audio
- Ultra-wide angle lens, 720p, night vision, 12 IR LEDs
- 4D motion sensor, RFID reader
- Keypad, display module
- 2 freely configurable bistable switching relays
Materials and Colors:
- Stainless steel V2A, brushed
- Stainless steel V4A (salt-water and grinding dust resistant), brushed
- Bronze-finish as PVD coating, stainless steel, brushed