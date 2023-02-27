D2101KV for single-family homes and small businesses
Last Updated on 27 Feb 2023
DoorBird is the smart solution for every property entrance. Simply connect the DoorBird IP Video Door Station to your smartphone and talk to your visitor – anywhere you are. The IP Video Door Station can be used as a stand-alone unit or can be integrated into an existing Smart Home platform.
Overview
DoorBird is the smart solution for every property entrance. Simply connect the DoorBird IP Video Door Station to your smartphone and talk to your visitor – anywhere you are. The IP Video Door Station can be used as a stand-alone unit or can be integrated into an existing Smart Home platform. Even existing classic installations such as an electric door opener can still be used and controlled via the DoorBird App.
The D2101KV is the perfect solution for single-family homes and small businesses.
Important features are:
Surface- and flush-mount possible, housings sold separately
LAN connection (PoE capable)
2-way audio
Ultra-wide angle lens, 720p, night vision, 12 IR LEDs
4D motion sensor, RFID reader
Keypad
2 freely configurable bistable switching relays
Materials and Colors:
- Stainless steel V2A, brushed
- Stainless steel V4A (salt-water and grinding dust resistant), brushed
- Bronze-finish as PVD coating, stainless steel, brushed
- Titanium-finish as PVD coating, stainless steel, brushed
- DB 703, stainless steel, powder-coated, semi-gloss
- RAL 7016, Anthracite grey
- Graphite black (Raven Polar), powder-coated, semi-gloss