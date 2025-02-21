D1101V IP Video Door Station for single-family homes and small businesses

DoorBird is the smart solution for every property entrance. Simply connect the DoorBird IP Video Door Station to your smartphone and talk to your visitor – anywhere you are. The IP Video Door Station can be used as a stand-alone unit or can be integrated into an existing Smart Home platform. Even existing classic installations such as an electric door opener can still be used and controlled via the DoorBird App.

The D1101V is the perfect solution for single-family homes and small businesses.

Important features are:

Flush-mount housing included

WiFi / LAN connection (PoE capable)

2-way audio

Ultra-wide angle lens, 1080p, night vision, IR LEDs

4D motion sensor

1 freely configurable bistable switching relay

Surface-mount option also available

Materials and Colors: