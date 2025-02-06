D1101KH Classic IP Video Door Station for single-family homes and small businesses
Last Updated on 06 Feb 2025
Overview
DoorBird is the smart solution for every property entrance. Simply connect the DoorBird IP Video Door Station to your smartphone and talk to your visitor – anywhere you are. The IP Video Door Station can be used as a stand-alone unit or can be integrated into an existing Smart Home platform. Even existing classic installations such as an electric door opener can still be used and controlled via the DoorBird App.
The D1101KH with classic call button is the perfect solution for single-family homes and small businesses.
Important features are:
- Surface-mount housing included
- LAN connection (PoE compatible)
- 2-way audio
- Ultra-wide angle lens, 1080p, night vision, IR LEDs
- 4D motion sensor
- Keypad
- 1 freely configurable bistable switching relay
- Flush-mount option also available
Materials and Colors:
- Stainless steel V2A, brushed
- Stainless steel V4A (salt-water and grinding dust resistant), brushed
Also available with modern call button, for which customer can order an individual engraved D11x nameplate.