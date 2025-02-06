Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Raw Inkk
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Raw Ink Custom Printed Wall And Ceiling Paneling Hero
Raw Ink Custom Printed Wall And Ceiling Paneling Private Angus & Coote
Raw Ink Custom Printed Wall And Ceiling Paneling Private Cinema
Raw Ink Custom Printed Wall And Ceiling Paneling Private Yacht
Raw Ink Custom Printed Wall And Ceiling Paneling Hero
Raw Ink Custom Printed Wall And Ceiling Paneling Private Angus & Coote
Raw Ink Custom Printed Wall And Ceiling Paneling Private Cinema
Raw Ink Custom Printed Wall And Ceiling Paneling Private Yacht
||

Printed Panels

Last Updated on 06 Feb 2025

Create a distinctive interior with custom printed wall and ceiling paneling, where graphics are printed directly onto the raw material sheets, simplifying installation. Patterns can flow continuously across multiple sheets, ensuring a seamless and cohesive aesthetic for your project.

Overview
Description

Seamless custom printed wall and ceiling paneling for distinctive interiors

Create a distinctive interior with custom printed wall and ceiling paneling, where graphics are printed directly onto the raw material sheets, simplifying installation. Patterns can flow continuously across multiple sheets, ensuring a seamless and cohesive aesthetic for your project.

  • Fully customizable shape, size and design
  • Lightweight
  • Cost-effective
  • Ultra-realistic
  • Durable
  • Sustainable
  • Corrosion resistant
  • Versatile
  • Fire rated
  • Grooved options available

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Custom Printed Panel

8.25 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressToowoomba,, QLD

Queensland Office 23-25 Spencer Street

(07) 4636 1422
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap