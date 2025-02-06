Printed Panels
Last Updated on 06 Feb 2025
Create a distinctive interior with custom printed wall and ceiling paneling, where graphics are printed directly onto the raw material sheets, simplifying installation. Patterns can flow continuously across multiple sheets, ensuring a seamless and cohesive aesthetic for your project.
- Fully customizable shape, size and design
- Lightweight
- Cost-effective
- Ultra-realistic
- Durable
- Sustainable
- Corrosion resistant
- Versatile
- Fire rated
- Grooved options available