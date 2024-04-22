Logo
||

Printed Benchtops

Last Updated on 22 Apr 2024

Create a distinctive design feature using custom-printed benchtops. Select from a diverse range of durable materials such as compact laminate, plywood, plastic board, and MDF. Benchtop panels are coated with a highly protective polyurethane coating, which not only seals the surface but also safeguards the printed design, ensuring lasting durability.

Description

Revolutionize your space: Custom-printed benchtops redefining durability and style

• Fully customizable shape, size and design
  • Lightweight
  • Cost-effective
  • Ultra-realistic
  • Durable
  • Corrosion resistant
  • Versatile
  • Fire rated

  • Fully customizable shape, size and design
  • Lightweight
  • Cost-effective
  • Ultra-realistic
  • Durable
  • Corrosion resistant
  • Versatile
  • Fire rated

Display AddressToowoomba,, QLD

Queensland Office 23-25 Spencer Street

(07) 4636 1422
