Printed Benchtops
Last Updated on 22 Apr 2024
Create a distinctive design feature using custom-printed benchtops. Select from a diverse range of durable materials such as compact laminate, plywood, plastic board, and MDF. Benchtop panels are coated with a highly protective polyurethane coating, which not only seals the surface but also safeguards the printed design, ensuring lasting durability.
Overview
Revolutionize your space: Custom-printed benchtops redefining durability and style
- Fully customizable shape, size and design
- Lightweight
- Cost-effective
- Ultra-realistic
- Durable
- Corrosion resistant
- Versatile
- Fire rated